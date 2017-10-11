Steelers' Roethlisberger enters game with Chiefs after worst start of career

It's a playoff rematch Sunday as the 5-0 Kansas City Chiefs welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The Steelers came off of a blowout loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in which quarterback Big Ben Roethlisberger threw 5 interceptions.

Could it be an anomaly for the Steelers or are they a different team than the Chiefs faced last year?

"Don’t think so, but maybe I am," Roethlisberger said. "Maybe I don’t have it anymore. I’m not playing well enough. Which interception, the fourth, I don’t remember because there were so many. It’s a rough day.”

Those words of frustration came from the quarterback after one of the worst performances of his NFL career.

The Chiefs defense, though, is not sold his best days are over.

“They still put up a lot of yards offensively," Chiefs linebacker Frank Zombo said. "I just think they made some mistakes at bad times, so they are still a very good team and we are taking them like they’re a very good team and an excellent offense.”

