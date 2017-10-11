Kansas City police see citywide increase in car break-ins

Kansas City police have put out an alert telling people to be more aware of their cars after a citywide increase in car break-ins. (KCTV5)

Kansas City police have put out an alert telling people to be more aware of their cars after a citywide increase in car break-ins.

Police say the most important thing people can do is keep their cars locked and their valuables stowed away.

For some though, locking their car hasn't been enough to keep thieves away.

One man says, even though his car was hit in the past, at least having his car locked is a small bit of security.

"I know for me, I like to keep my car locked, just because worst case scenario, I'm paying for like a windshield rather than someone going through like the whole car. It's more like a hit-and-grab as opposed to a sit there and let me scope and check it all out," Dwayne Snipes said.

Police also say, even if the bags in your car aren't holding valuable items, to make sure you hide them away as well.

