Silver Alert canceled for missing Independence man after he's found

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -

UPDATE 9:16 p.m. - He's been found safe, according to police. 

An endangered silver advisory has been issued for Wesley Mattonen, 88. 

Independence police are looking for him and say he has Alzheimer's Disease. He's a white male, 5'9" in height and 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. 

He was driving a brown 2009 Toyota Tacoma truck with Missouri license plate 3HM-705 at the time of his disappearance. The vehicle has a matching camper shell. 

Mattonen left his home in the 12500 block of E. 39th Terrace at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Family members believe he was trying to visit an Aldis store. 

If you have more information, contact the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600 or call 911 immediately. 

