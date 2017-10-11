Silver Alert canceled for missing Independence man after he's found

UPDATE 9:16 p.m. - He's been found safe, according to police.

An endangered silver advisory has been issued for Wesley Mattonen, 88.

Independence police are looking for him and say he has Alzheimer's Disease. He's a white male, 5'9" in height and 125 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was driving a brown 2009 Toyota Tacoma truck with Missouri license plate 3HM-705 at the time of his disappearance. The vehicle has a matching camper shell.

Mattonen left his home in the 12500 block of E. 39th Terrace at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Family members believe he was trying to visit an Aldis store.

If you have more information, contact the Independence Police Department at 816-836-3600 or call 911 immediately.

