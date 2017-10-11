Missouri governor announces 800 new National Guard jobs

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says wants to add 800 new jobs to the state's National Guard. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens says wants to add 800 new jobs to the state's National Guard.

The Jefferson City News Tribune reports that Greitens on Tuesday at the Missouri National Guard's Jefferson City headquarters announced plans to add the jobs by 2019.

Greitens says the additional jobs will have a $15 million economic impact.

The Republican governor said 85 percent of the job openings will be for full-time guardsmen, and the remaining 15 percent are available for civilians.

Greitens wants to add a trial defense team in Jefferson City, transportation units in Farmington and Perryville, and a maintenance team in Kansas City. He also wants an engineer support team in Bridgeton and a cyber protection team in St. Louis.

There currently are 9,300 soldiers serving in the Missouri National Guard.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.