Oak Park Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day

By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Oak Park Mall announced Wednesday that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Oak Park Mall announced Wednesday that they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

“The support that we received last year when we made this decision was overwhelmingly positive,” said Stephen Lebovitz, President and CEO, CBL Properties, “It is based on this feedback from our retail partners, employees of CBL and retailers at our properties, as well as the customers in our markets that we made the decision to again close our centers on Thanksgiving Day.”

Department stores, movie theaters, restaurants and retailers with exterior mall entrances will have the option to open their stores on Thursday.

However, access to mall common areas will be restricted until 6 a.m. Friday.

Oak Park Mall is located just off of Highway 69 at West 95th Street.

For more information, call 913-888-4400 or click here.

