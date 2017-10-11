Wanted: Aenoy Panyanovong - KCTV5

Wanted: Aenoy Panyanovong

Posted: Updated:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Aenoy Panyanovong is registered sex offender in Jackson County. (CrimeStoppers) Aenoy Panyanovong is registered sex offender in Jackson County. (CrimeStoppers)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Aenoy Panyanovong is registered sex offender in Jackson County.

His original sex offense happened in 2004 in Des Moines, Iowa and involved the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl.

His last known address was near Truman Road and Campbell Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Panyanovong should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for forgery.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.