Wanted: Aenoy Panyanovong

Aenoy Panyanovong is registered sex offender in Jackson County. (CrimeStoppers)

Aenoy Panyanovong is registered sex offender in Jackson County.

His original sex offense happened in 2004 in Des Moines, Iowa and involved the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old girl.

His last known address was near Truman Road and Campbell Avenue in Kansas City, but his current location is unknown.

Panyanovong should be considered armed and dangerous.

He is currently wanted on a Missouri parole violation warrant for forgery.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.