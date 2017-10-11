Police: 3 people shot inside Kansas City home near 59th, Indiana

Authorities are investigating after three people were shot inside an east Kansas City home. (KCTV5)

Authorities are investigating after three people were shot inside an east Kansas City home.

Police were called about 9 p.m. Tuesday after reports of gunfire were heard in the area near East 59th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Minutes later another call came in stating that three people had been shot inside a home in the 3300 block of East 59th Street.

The caller told police she was on her way to an area hospital with the victims.

As of Tuesday evening, two victims were listed as non-life threatening and the third victim was listed as critical but stable.

Police say all the victims are in their 20s and friends who were hanging out together. Investigators are following up on leads in regard to a suspect.

