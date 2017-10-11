70-plus children missing from Kansas' foster care system - KCTV5

70-plus children missing from Kansas' foster care system

Posted: Updated:
Posted by Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lawmakers are expressing outrage after learning more than 70 foster children are missing in Kansas. (AP) Lawmakers are expressing outrage after learning more than 70 foster children are missing in Kansas. (AP)
WICHITA, KS (AP) -

Lawmakers are expressing outrage after learning more than 70 foster children are missing in Kansas.

The Kansas City Star reports that foster care contractors discussed the issued Tuesday. The discussion was prompted by the disappearance in August of three sisters from a northeast Kansas foster home. Democratic Sen. Laura Kelly, of Topeka, says she's "flabbergasted."

The Kansas Department for Children and Families' chief, Phyllis Gilmore, says in many cases children went to their biological families or other people with whom they have a relationship.

Chad Anderson, an official for one contractor, KVC Kansas, says the number of missing represents about 1 percent of the foster care population and is in line with the national average. But Anderson acknowledged more could be done to share day-to-day information about missing youth.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.