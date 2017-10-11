Johnson County inmate captured after April escape

Walker walked away from the Johnson County Department of Corrections Residential Center, a work release program, on April 17. (Johnson County)

An escaped Johnson County inmate was arrested Thursday after being on the lam for nearly six months.

Richard Walker, 24, of Kansas City, KS, was arrested at about 6 p.m. and charged with one count of aggravated escape, two counts of misdemeanor obstruction of the legal process and a probation violation.

Walker walked away from the Johnson County Department of Corrections Residential Center, a work release program, on April 17.

Court records show Walker was serving 15 months for a felony burglary conviction in 2016.

Walker is not the first inmate to walk away from the Johnson County facility. Another inmate walked away in June and was on the run for nearly four months before being captured.

Johnson County inmate arrested after June escape

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.