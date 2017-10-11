Mississippi man accused in shooting caught in Kansas attic

Local media report that Topeka police used a police dog to find 27-year-old Travis Ray Conners in an attic Tuesday after getting a tip he was hiding there. (KCTV5)

Police in Kansas have captured a Mississippi man wanted in a Saturday shooting death.

Local media report that Topeka police used a police dog to find 27-year-old Travis Ray Conners in an attic Tuesday after getting a tip he was hiding there.

Police in Meridian, Mississippi, say witnesses identify Conners as the man who shot Donnikia Clark in the face after an argument. Clark later died at a hospital.

Conners is being held in the Shawnee County Jail.

Meridian Police Chief Benny Dubose says Conners could be charged with manslaughter or murder depending on the investigation. Dubose says Conners has indicated he will waive extradition and could be back in Meridian by the weekend.

Police say Conners is also suspected in the September robbery of a store in Meridian.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.