Big changes could be coming to Overland Park Farmer's Market

Big changes could be coming to the Overland Park Farmer's Market.

The city's considering some new improvements. Four options are being debated among city leaders.

One of the four design options means keeping the main pavilion but adding another one along Marty Street to expand and create more vendor space and parking.

The second pavilion would be flat. The current one sits on a slight slope and has issues with flooding sometimes. However, this would require a temporary shutdown of the farmer's market.

The price for this option is $6 million.

If you're not a fan of the design, there's still one more that would move the farmer's market to the Santa Fe Commons.

The parking space would more than double what the current space provides. It would also have more vendor stalls, and it can be used for event space.

The price tag for this option is $5 million but would require some park improvements.

It's the second most inexpensive option of the four the city is considering.

Moving locations would require public support. The city says they'll be holding public hearings next month to discuss the different options before any decisions are made.

The pavilion currently has 54 vendor stalls. While there is a roof for shoppers, much of the vendor space still lacks protection from the weather.

A split-level design would add covered vendor stalls, parking, restrooms and even office space.

It would require a temporary shut down during construction, and it’s also the costliest coming in at $17 million.

The most inexpensive option is keeping the current farmer’s market as is but improving drainage, electric and adding Wi-Fi access among other changes. That would cost $250,000.

