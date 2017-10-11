Lee's Summit parents warned after elementary student approached by suspicious man

Police say a student was approached on Thursday at the bus stop in the area of NW Lake Drive and NW Cimarron Street. (KCTV5)

Authorities in Lee’s Summit are warning parents about a suspicious man who approached children at a bust stop in the Lakewood area.

Police say a student was approached on Thursday at the bus stop in the area of NW Lake Drive and NW Cimarron Street.

Officers say the man approached the elementary-aged student while driving a small, gray, four-door car. The driver of the car is described as a white man in his 30s with short brown hair.

Police say the incident happened within two miles of Chapel Lakes Elementary School but do not know if the student attended the school. They advise children to use the Buddy System and ask parents to talk to their children about safety while waiting for the school bus.

The student reported the incident to police and is said to be okay.

Lee’s Summit R-7 School issued the following statement about the incident on their Facebook page.

“This provides us with a reminder about the importance of discussing safety both at school and at home. When walking to school, a friend’s house or other locations, it is best for children to use the “buddy system” and walk with other friends or family members. Students should avoid strangers at all times, whether they are pedestrians or drivers. In addition, children are urged to follow their own instincts. If they ever feel uncomfortable in any situation or with anyone, it is wise to get away from the person or persons and tell an adult.

As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority at all Lee’s Summit R-7 schools. You are encouraged to contact the Lee’s Summit Police Department if you see any suspicious activity. Please also feel free to contact your school office.”

Residents are asked to remain alert and to report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

