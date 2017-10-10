Police investigating 'suspicious death' on Kansas City's east si - KCTV5

Police investigating 'suspicious death' on Kansas City's east side

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a suspicious death in the 3900 block of East 46th Street. 

Police discovered a man dead inside the home around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. 

He was declared dead at the scene. 

There's no other information at this time. 

