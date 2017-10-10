Police surround Hardee's restaurant in Liberty - KCTV5

Police surround Hardee's restaurant in Liberty

Posted: Updated:
(KCTV5) (KCTV5)
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -

Liberty police have surrounded a Hardee's restaurant off of 291 Highway. 

It's unknown at this time why that's the case, but several patrol vehicles are around the area. 

The restaurant has been evacuated. 

There are no reported injuries. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.