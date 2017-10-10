No one found following standoff in Liberty Hardee's location

Liberty police surrounded a Hardee's restaurant off of 291 Highway after a customer told employees a man had a gun in the store.

However, after investigating for a few hours, police could not find the man.

Police say a customer of the store told employees a man had a gun in the restaurant's bathroom, which led to police swarming the area.

Investigators are looking into possible video footage, but were unable to confirm if someone was actually in the store.

Outside of the individual wearing a hoodie and bandanna, no other description was available.

The restaurant was evacuated.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.). All rights reserved.