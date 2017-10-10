Man in 70s dead following wreck at 33rd, Parallel in KCK - KCTV5

Man in 70s dead following wreck at 33rd, Parallel in KCK

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the wreck happened at 33rd Street and Parallel Parkway. (Chopper5) Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the wreck happened at 33rd Street and Parallel Parkway. (Chopper5)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

A man in his 70s was killed in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Kansas City, KS. 

The wreck was reported around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a silver SUV collided with a blue Sedan. The SUV was traveling westbound when it struck the second vehicle entering Parallel from southbound 32nd Street. 

The man killed in the wreck was driving the blue Sedan. The driver fo the SUV suffered minor injuries. 

