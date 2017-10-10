KCK police working fatality wreck at 33rd, Parallel - KCTV5

KCK police working fatality wreck at 33rd, Parallel

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -

Police are working a fatal crash in KCK. 

Kansas City, KS Police Chief Terry Zeigler said the wreck happened at 33rd Street and Parallel Parkway. 

There's no additional information at this time. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News for the latest. 

