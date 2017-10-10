Local oncology nurse diagnosed with cancer inspiring others with story

A local nurse who has dedicated her life to helping people with cancer was shocked when she received that same diagnosis.

But now, her story is helping inspire others.

Lindsay Norris' story went national last year thanks to a blog she started - and it caught the eye of a production company.

"I'm so excited that I've gained 15 pounds from when I stopped treatment," Norris said. "I think it's an eye-opener what your body goes through and I'm just starting to feel like myself again."

Her cancer treatments ended in July at the University of Kansas Health System.

The nurse's story garnered a lot of attention after she wrote a letter to her patients on her blog, apologizing for not truly understanding what they were going through until she went through it herself.

Production crews working for Pfizer took notice of Norris and asked her to share her story for a project called, "This Is Living With Cancer."

Her picture is currently in this week's edition of People Magazine and her family's picture can also be seen in Times Square.

"I immediately asked my husband and I was like so can we go to New York and see it in person?," she said. "And yeah, it fits into the Time and budget."

Her story will be used to help others using the new app, which can help cancer patients with everything from keeping track of appointments to asking for a ride to treatments from family and friends.

