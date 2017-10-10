Kansas City hiring more 911 dispatchers

During a Police Board of Commissioners meeting, 11 people were acknowledged Tuesday as the newest group to enter into training for the 911 dispatch call center for Kansas City. (KCTV5)

Kansas City is facing a shortage of 911 dispatchers.

Though during a Police Board of Commissioners meeting on Tuesday, it was announced that those open positions are now slowly getting filled.

A total of eleven people were acknowledged at the meeting as the newest group to enter into training.

Jean Fracassa, the supervisor of the communication unit, said the new hires come at a critical time to bring the amount of dispatchers up to the current required amount of 92.

“Currently, I'm 11 short for the hiring process for the number of people that I can have in the unit at this time," she said.

Fracassa said at one point they were down 20 people.

"For a 911 center, that is not a good thing. It does cause delays in the calls being answered. Some people have to wait a little bit longer. Which in a crisis situation it seems like it's an hour even though it could be just seconds. So we know the importance of that and that's why we've been working on this so hard," she said.

According to Fracassa, it's been requested to the city council to approve an additional 21 people to be hired on top of the 92 dispatchers currently required.

“It's extremely important. I have a lot of people in the process right now. They're all wanting to come in to do good things and be a dispatcher for us. So we're gonna be able to fill the positions quickly. But the training takes a little bit. We have to get them fully trained because we don't want just body sitting in a chair," Fracassa said.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.