Victim’s mother says son’s convicted killer is innocent, blames police and prosecutors

KCTV5 News has been investigating an old Kansas City, KS murder case that heads back to court on Thursday.

The mother of one of murder victims supports the defendant saying she believes he’s innocent, and police and prosecutors botched the case.

Newsom says the ugly reality is no one cared enough to get it right. It was black-on-black violence involving drugs.

“They were trying to get it done, just get it done. Just get it done by any means necessary,” said Newsom.

She says the Kansas City, KS Police Department never even informed her that her son was murdered. The first time she heard from police was when Detective Roger Golubski showed up on her front porch to hit on her. She says Golubski asked her if she dated white men.

“Are you kidding me! I'm about to lose my mind, and you are asking me that? No! No!” said Newsom.

Newsom points out the detective spent just six hours investigating her son’s murder before arresting Lamonte McIntyre. She says the immediate word on the streets was the police had the wrong person in custody.

“When we leave people like this guy to be responsible for investigating and find the right person, and he does it in six hours? That's disgusting. That's an insult. And everyone who had a hand in this, it's on your head too. One thing I do know, God is not sleeping, he's not sleeping,” said Newsom.

Newsom is not surprised by surfacing allegations that Golubski was corrupt and sexually abusive.

KCTV5 has reported on what accusers say Golubski did behind-the-scenes to work with drug dealers and sexually extort women.

Those allegations are backed up by former law enforcement, including a retired FBI agent who says he investigated Golubski but could not get past the “blue wall of silence.”

A retired police officer says Golubski’s tactics were well-known, but Golubski was part of the “in crowd” at the police department.

Newsom says she questions members of the department, including current Police Chief Terry Zeigler who says he is surprised by the allegations.

“If I ride with you a couple days a week ... two weeks, I know something about you. Now, I may not say anything, but I do notice some things about you. I find it fascinating that this would be your partner, and you not know anything about anything. That is fascinating to me,” said Newsom.

Zeigler strongly denies he ever saw troubling behavior and says he supports an independent investigation into Golubski’s actions.

