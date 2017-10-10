Suit: Shawnee Mission School District failed to report allegatio - KCTV5

Suit: Shawnee Mission School District failed to report allegations before assault

A lawsuit alleges that a boy sexually assaulted a girl at an Overland Park middle school after school officials failed to report previous allegations against the boy to law enforcement. (KCTV5) A lawsuit alleges that a boy sexually assaulted a girl at an Overland Park middle school after school officials failed to report previous allegations against the boy to law enforcement. (KCTV5)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) -

Officials in the Shawnee Mission School District failed to report sexual assault allegations against a boy to law enforcement before he assaulted a girl at an Overland Park middle school, according to a federal lawsuit.

The boy's school records contain reports from three other female students about similar assaults, according to the suit filed Monday. But the suit says none of the reports were provided to authorities before the plaintiff's daughter alleges that she was assaulted. The girl says the assault happened earlier this year in a study hall classroom at Westridge Middle School, The Kansas City Star reports.

She was "shocked and frightened" and "froze and was unable to immediately react," according to the suit. The suit names several current and former school and district officials as defendants. The district didn't immediately return a phone messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.

In Kansas, school employees are considered mandated reporters, required by law to report the suspected physical or sexual abuse of children. The failure to do so is a misdemeanor, which can result in a $1,000 fine or six months in jail.

The suit said the assault resulted in the boy being suspended from school for 10 days, although he was allowed to count non-school days during spring break toward the period of suspension. The girl had previously been suspended for an unrelated event and had not been allowed to do that, according to the suit.

