Meadowmere Elementary teacher named Read to Achieve winner

A Meadowmere Elementary School teacher is the recent winner of KCTV5's Read to Achieve program.

Special education teacher Donna Wyatt received a $1,000 check from the Missouri chapter of the National Education Association.

She was nominated by Deanna Williams.

"Donna is amazing. Donna teaches special ed at Meadowmere in Grandview, Missouri. My daughter is now 14 and started her kindergarten year with Donna as her teacher. Donna went above and beyond to teach my daughter with Down syndrome how to read ... along with other things. Donna took it upon herself to teach the kids about daily life and how to care for their selves. Donna has been to every event for my daughter although she is not in her classroom anymore. Donna treats every child as if it was her own and does deserve recognition beyond words," she said.

