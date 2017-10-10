Statewide Silver Alert issued for Butler County woman

Adair is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair. (Butler County Sheriff)

Authorities in Kansas have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing woman from Butler County.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office says Dixie Adair, 86, of Rose Hill, KS, was last seen Monday at 10:20 p.m. at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane, KS.

Adair is described as 5-foot, 4-inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair.

Authorities say she may be heading west on US Route-81 and driving a 2011 white four-door Toyota Camry with Kansas disabled tag 88398. They say she may be disoriented and that she left her luggage at the front desk of the casino.

Officials say Adair does have a heart condition and does take medication for the condition.

Adair’s son Brett says it is out of character for his mother to be gone this long and to not answer her cell phone.

Anyone with information about Adair is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (316) 322-4254.

