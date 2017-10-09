Potential homeowners unaware of deadly secret about KCK home

The housing market in Kansas City is hot. People are buying houses quickly, sometimes before digging into the history of the home.

Think of all of the things you are legally required to know when you buy: Leaky roof, leaky basement, lead paint etc.

Those are just a few of the details you think might help you make the decision to pull the trigger on a home. But that’s hardly the whole story for some houses.

Real estate agent Curtis Jay discovered something in a house he was prepared to show his client— a client who was interested in buying an investment home in Kansas City, KS.

“Once I walked in, I saw a search warrant that said Wyandotte County—search warrant for this home for murder. That’s when I started to question what happened inside this house,” Jay told KCTV5.

What happened was not on the MLS listing.

What happened in the home was a triple homicide four months before the home was listed for sale.

Four months prior, investigators say four people were shot in this home, three of them killed.

Investigators say Jason Tucker went into the home, shot them all. Tucker is now charged with capital murder.

Fast forward to September.

While Jay and KCTV5 News were looking through the home for sale, several potential buyers stopped by. We were curious whether any of them knew what happened in the home just a few months ago.

KCTV5 asked nearly a half-dozen potential buyers whether they were aware of a triple homicide happening in the home a few months ago.

None of the buyers was aware. Not one.

The Kansas Association of Realtors Seller’s Property disclosure require real estate agents to “disclose to a customer all adverse materially facts known by the licensee”.

The listing agent for the KCK property did not respond to our request for an interview or comment.

“If you find out you bought a house and there was a triple murder inside, I promise you are opening yourself up to a lawsuit,” Jay said.

In Missouri, sellers are allowed to “remain silent on certain matters related to ‘psychological impacts” on the property, including whether “…the home was the site of a murder, felony, or suicide”.

Licensed realtors, however, are obligated to “disclose to any [potential buyer] all adverse material facts actually known or that should have been known by the [agent].”

