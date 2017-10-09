Texas Tech police officer fatally shot - KCTV5

Texas Tech police officer fatally shot

Posted by Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
(CNN) -- A Texas Tech University police officer was fatally shot at the police station in Lubbock Monday night, university spokesman Jonathan Seaborn told CNN.

"The shooter is still at large and the campus is on lockdown," he said.

An emergency notification was sent to staff and students at approximately 8:15 p.m. local time.

The notification said the shooting was reported at the university's police department and the shooter was still at large.

