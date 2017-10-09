Family, police searching for three missing girls in Tonganoxie

A desperate search is underway for three young girls in Tonganoxie.

Emily, Aimee and Christin Utter were all living in the same foster home until one day they left and never came back.

Tonganoxie police have been working so many tips on this case, and while they don't believe the girls were abducted, they do want to find them.

While investigators don't believe foul play was involved in the disappearance, there is reason to believe the girls may not be in a safe environment.

"You don't know where they went or why - if they're safe," said Debbie Miller, the great aunt of the children. "There's just too much out there right now. They could get into big trouble with, you know, is somebody hurting them or something like that so it was pretty scary."

Miller said until they disappeared, the girls had finally been going to school regularly.

Police are actively searching for the girls.

If you see them or know where they are, call police.

