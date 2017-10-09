Second man faces murder charges in fatal shooting at Troost Market

A second man has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at Troost Market in south Kansas City.

Gerry Strickland, 28, was charged Monday afternoon with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Andrew L. Holmes was shot and killed on Sept. 13 at Troost Market.

Dante Oliver, 23, of Kansas City, MO, was charged last week with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

According to court records, Kansas City police responded to the Troost Market, 3001 Troost Avenue, on reports of gunshots. They found Holmes unresponsive in the parking lot near gas pumps. He later died of his injuries.

Surveillance video from Troost Market showed a white four-door sedan, with damage on the left fender, parked in the parking lot at the gas pumps.

The video showed a passenger in the vehicle exit carrying a handgun in his right hand. He then fires the weapon toward the victim, who is sitting in the driver's seat of his vehicle. The shooter then flees on foot.

A $250,000 bond has been requested for Strickland.

