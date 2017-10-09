Teacher at Liberty High School on paid leave after being accused - KCTV5

Teacher at Liberty High School on paid leave after being accused of misconduct

LIBERTY, MO

A Liberty High School teacher is being accused of misconduct. 

The district confirmed today that teacher is no longer on campus and are still investigating. 

The district released a statement to KCTV5 on Monday: 

"LPS takes any report of alleged misconduct seriously.  Expectations of our staff members are made clear, and Board policies are in place should a situation arise. It is not the practice of Liberty Public Schools to comment on personnel matters.  Investigations take time, and it is important to respect all involved."

Liberty police says the interaction does not meet criminal charges at this time.

The teacher is currently on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.

