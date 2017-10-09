Suspect in critical condition after police shooting in Overland - KCTV5

Suspect in critical condition after police shooting in Overland Park

By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Dave Pinter, Assignment Manager
By Emily Rittman, News Reporter
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

An individual is in critical condition following a police shooting in Overland Park. 

The shooting happened at 133rd and Melrose. 

The suspect who was shot by the officer is in critical condition. 

It's on-going according to the Overland Park Police Department. 

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to KCTV5 News. 

