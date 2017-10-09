Police: Suspect shot after he charged officer with a knife

A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.More >
Police in Lee's Summit are investigating reports that a 16-year-old boy with special needs at Lee's Summit West High School was sexually assaulted multiple times by another student.More >
Police in Lee's Summit are investigating reports that a 16-year-old boy with special needs at Lee's Summit West High School was sexually assaulted multiple times by another student.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
As of Monday morning, police are still searching for Sherin Mathews who is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
Dallas owner Jerry Jones says the NFL can't leave the impression that it tolerates players disrespecting the flag and that any of his Cowboys making such displays won't play.More >
A desperate search is underway for three young girls in Tonganoxie.More >
A desperate search is underway for three young girls in Tonganoxie.More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
A Minnesota farmer who received $7,000 for finding a missing 15-year-old, offered her his reward money, calling the teen "the real hero."More >
How much did Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Indianapolis to watch -- and then abruptly leave -- a football game Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers cost?More >
How much did Vice President Mike Pence's trip to Indianapolis to watch -- and then abruptly leave -- a football game Sunday between the Indianapolis Colts and San Francisco 49ers cost?More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Dove apologized this weekend for a social media post that the company says "missed the mark" representing black women.More >
Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.More >
Investigators are still searching for the motive behind the attack.More >
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Overland Park. The shooting happened at 133rd and Melrose.More >
Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Overland Park. The shooting happened at 133rd and Melrose.More >