Police: Suspect shot after he charged officer with a knife

An individual is in stable condition following a police shooting in Overland Park.

The shooting happened at 133rd and Melrose.

An officer says he shot the suspect when the man charged toward him with a knife.

Around 2:50 p.m. on Monday, police answered a domestic disturbance call. They say a man told 911 dispatchers he had a knife and wanted to kill his wife and then himself.

"We arrived and the disturbance was still going on and we had an officer involved shooting," said John Lacy, public information officer for the Overland Park Police Department.

The suspect, who was shot twice, is accused of charging at an officer with a knife. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Two police officers who answered the call and the suspect's wife were not hurt. The investigation into the afternoon shooting continued into the evening hours.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Shooting Investigation Team is handling the investigation.

Following protocol, the two officers who answered the original call for help are on paid administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

