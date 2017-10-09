Overland Park police looking for burglar

Police say a man stole a credit card from a vehicle in the 10300 block of W. 75th Street. (Overland Park)

Police in Overland Park are looking for help in solving an auto burglary that happened in late September.

Police say a man stole a credit card from a vehicle in the 10300 block of W. 75th Street.

The suspect was driving a white four-door Sedan.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a University of Kansas blue hooded sweat shirt, blue shorts and a Cleveland Cavaliers cap.

If you have more information, contact police at 913-344-8741 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

