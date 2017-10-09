Overland Park police looking for burglar - KCTV5

Overland Park police looking for burglar

Police say a man stole a credit card from a vehicle in the 10300 block of W. 75th Street. (Overland Park)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -

Police in Overland Park are looking for help in solving an auto burglary that happened in late September. 

Police say a man stole a credit card from a vehicle in the 10300 block of W. 75th Street. 

The suspect was driving a white four-door Sedan.

At the time of the crime, he was wearing a University of Kansas blue hooded sweat shirt, blue shorts and a Cleveland Cavaliers cap. 

If you have more information, contact police at 913-344-8741 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. 

