Chiefs continue to break records as NFL’s top offense

The best way to truly understand just how good the Kansas City Chiefs offense has been through five weeks of the season, may be to look at the team from an opposing coach’s perspective.

You start at quarterback, where Alex Smith has stretched the field more than ever in his career, is a mobile QB who makes plays out of the pocket and almost never throws an interception.

You try your hand at running back, where rookie Kareem Hunt is averaging a mere 8.1 yards per touch, can run defenders over between the tackles or create space on the outside the tackle box and break a deep run at any time in the game.

You stack the box and try your hand stopping the deep ball, only to have wide receiver Tyreek Hill average 13.7 yards per catch or tight end Travis Kelce beat a safety for a big gain.

When head coach Andy Reid has the Kansas City offense all on the same page, mixing up formations with looks that confuse the defense and maximize the Chiefs’ weapons, the results rank at the top of the league.

That’s how it’s been for the first five weeks, as no offense has averaged more points a game than Kansas City, with 32.8.

It’s not just a down year across the league, the Chiefs are turning in career years across the board.

Smith’s 11 touchdown passes are tied for the most without an interception of any player through five games since 1966.

Hunt is just the second rookie in NFL history with 100 or more yards from scrimmage in five straight games to open a season.

Kelce was on his way to 100 receiving yards against Houston, with 98 at the half, before exiting with a concussion. Had he found two more yards, it would have marked 100 yards or more in 8 of his last 12 games, more than any other player in the NFL in that span.

Smith is only the third quarterback since 2013, joining Peyton Manning and Tom Brady, to have a quarterback rating above 100 in five straight games to start the season. His 8.8 yards per attempt average ranks third-highest in the NFL, while his 124.2 season quarterback rating and an 11-0 touchdown to interception rate are both best in the league.

The offense has succeeded in a number of ways through the first five games, winning three road games to extend a franchise long road-win streak to nine games, coming back from a double-digit deficit like against Washington and pushing ahead late with a fourth-quarter scoring average of 14.6 points per game.

The Chiefs have now won 27 of 31 regular season games and the offense continues to be a major reason.

No one has turned the ball over since Hunt’s very first carry in week one and contributions from role players like Albert Wilson, Charcandrick West and the now-injured Chris Conley have been extremely valuable.

The pace of high-powered scoring with mistake-free football is not likely to continue throughout the entire season but it does show the potential this team can reach. Come January, if the Chiefs find themselves in another playoff shootout, this time they might be better equipped to survive than any other Chiefs team in the last decade.

