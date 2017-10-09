Police: Boy with special needs sexually assaulted by student at Lee's Summit West High School

Police in Lee's Summit are investigating reports that a 16-year-old boy with special needs at Lee's Summit West High School was sexually assaulted multiple times by another student.

Officers say the incidents happened multiple times between Aug. 16 and Sept. 22.

According to police, the incidents happened in one of the school's bathrooms. They say the other student, a 17-year-old boy, would convince the boy to go into the bathroom by offering him Monster energy drinks through a series of text messages.

Once inside the bathroom, police say the student would tell the boy that he needed to repay him for the energy drinks. They say the student would not let the boy leave and would try to kiss him and rub his shoulders. Investigators also say the student touched the boy's bottom and tried to pull down his pants.

According to police, the boy cried uncontrollably while talking about the incidents and at one point, while at school, tried to jump from a balcony to, "stop the voices in his head."

School officials stopped the boy and it was decided that he should be taken to an area hospital.

Administrators at the school say they have formed a safety plan to keep the two students apart until an investigation can be conducted by the staff.

Police say the boy's mother informed them that the classes for both special needs students and other students are held in the same building, with nothing separating them.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.