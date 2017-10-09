Man dresses as woman before robbing victim at gunpoint near 9th, - KCTV5

Man dresses as woman before robbing victim at gunpoint near 9th, Indiana

By Daniel Barnett, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Kansas City are searching for a man who they say dressed as a woman in an effort to rob people at gunpoint.

Officers were called at about 5:19 a.m. to the area of 9th Street and Indiana Avenue on a report of an armed robbery.

According to police, a victim says a man dressed as a woman approached his vehicle at a stop sign, pointed a gun at him and robbed him.

The suspect then ran from the area on foot.

Police did not give a description of the suspect.

