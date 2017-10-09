Police: Severe weather caused damage to Jewish structure on Kansas State campus, not vandalism

The maker of a little red pill intended to treat a rare condition is raking in hundreds of millions of dollars a year as it aggressively targets frail and elderly nursing home residents for whom the drug may be unnecessary or even unsafe?More >
When asked if he would refuse to appear or pay a fine if the NFL made a rule requiring players to stand for the National Anthem, one Titans player told News 4 he would quit the game.More >
An 18-year-old Florida man was arrested on accusations that he sexually assaulted his neighbor and asked if he could do yard work to make amends.More >
The parents of a missing Texas toddler, who vanished after her father left her alone outside, are no longer cooperating with police.More >
Zachary Lisle has been sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years in connection with the death of a Liberty man.More >
A girl from Kansas has found herself across the globe living in ISIS territory. But unlike 4,000 other civilians who are still trapped, she recently escaped.More >
Authorities say three people have been fatally shot, a fourth person stabbed and an 8-year-old boy is missing in southeast Ohio.More >
Police in Kansas City are investigating a shooting that left a man lying in a downtown parking lot early Friday morning. The shooting happened at about 3 a.m. in the 300 block of McGee Street, near Truman Road.More >
The family of a stillborn baby who was discarded in a St. Paul hospital's dirty laundry in 2013 is suing the medical center.More >
