Police: Severe weather caused damage to Jewish structure on Kansas State campus, not vandalism

Police were contacted by eyewitnesses who saw the Sukkah tumbling in the wind during the storm with no people around it. (KCTV5)

Authorities investigating the possible vandalism of a temporary dwelling erected outside a Kansas State University residential complex for the Jewish harvest festival Sukkot now say the damage was caused by severe weather.

Originally, the Topeka Capital-Journal reported that the sukkah was found late last Friday, wrapped around the car of graduate student Glen Buickerood, damaging the vehicle. Buickerood, who doesn't identify as Jewish, had collaborated with the Jewish student group Hillel to put up the sukkah to promote diversity.

The investigation began as a possible criminal damage to property report, but after interviews, research and further investigation, police determined that the damage was caused by thunderstorms, heavy rain and high winds.

No malicious intent was discovered.

The sukkah was rebuilt Sunday morning.

