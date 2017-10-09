Monday forum to address gun violence in Kansas City, children's safety

According to officers, they have investigated 111 homicides, including 74 using either a handgun, rifle or shotgun in 2017. (KCTV5)

The Kansas City Police Department has been busy in 2017.

According to officers, they have investigated 111 homicides, including 74 using either a handgun, rifle or shotgun.

In an effort to combat the violence, on Monday, members of the community will hold a forum to talk about the city’s gun violence, but the majority of the discussion will focus on keeping the area’s children safe.

The forum begins at 8:30 a.m. and will take place at Pierson Hall on the University of Missouri-Kansas City campus.

Several topics will be discussed, including school safety, accidental shootings and something that hits close to the community recently, youth suicide.

Nicole Hockley will be the forum’s keynote speaker. She is the mother of one of the children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting in Connecticut.

