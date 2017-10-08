Man dead following overnight crash in Eudora - KCTV5

Man dead following overnight crash in Eudora

EUDORA, KS (KCTV) -

One man is dead after a deadly crash Sunday morning in Douglas County. 

Police say the driver was in Eudora on County Road 10-61 when it left the road and crashed into an embankment, then rolled over. 

The driver was 22 years old. 

Authorities have not released his identity, nor have they determined the cause of the crash. 

He was wearing his seatbelt. 

