FOURTH QUARTER: Chiefs 26, Texans 20

FIRST QUARTER

The Kansas City Chiefs' game-opening drive ends in a field goal. (Chiefs 3, Texans 0)

SECOND QUARTER

Harrison Butker converts on a 42-yard field goal to extend the Chiefs' lead. (Chiefs 6, Texans 0)

Alex Smith finds Charcandrick West for a 7-yard touchdown. (Chiefs 13, Texans 0)

Butker hits on his third field goal of the game to push the Chiefs' advantage to two touchdowns, plus two two-point conversions. (Chiefs 16, Texans 0)

Deshaun Watson finds DeAndre Hopkins on a touchdown to narrow the Chiefs' advantage. (Chiefs 16, Texans 7)

In the red zone, West has been Smith's best target. West scores on a 4-yard pass from Smith to push the lead back up. (Chiefs 23, Texans 7)

THIRD QUARTER

Watson finds Will Fuller for his second touchdown pass of the game, but the Chiefs still lead by two scores after the two-point conversion fails. (Chiefs 23, Texans 13)

FOURTH QUARTER

It's another busy night for Butker. His fourth field goal of the game pushes Kansas City's lead to 13 points. (Chiefs 26, Texans 13)

Watson finds Fuller from 49 yards out and Houston is back in the game. (Chiefs 26, Texans 20)

---------------

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to start the season 5-0 for the second time in the Andy Reid era.

The Chiefs are in the heart of Texas Sunday night to take on the Houston Texans.

Offensive lineman Cam Erving will start at right guard for the Chiefs. Another notable inactive announced Sunday is linebacker Ramik Wilson.

Kansas City has had mixed success against Houston in the past three years.

In 2015, the Chiefs defeated the Texans twice, including a blowout win in the playoffs.

Last season, Kansas City's offense was shutdown by the Texans.

