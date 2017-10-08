Person stabbed twice in Ray County; suspect in custody - KCTV5

Person stabbed twice in Ray County; suspect in custody

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
RAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Ray County are investigating after a person was stabbed and had to be flown to the hospital. 

On Sunday, officers went to the area of Bob White Road and BB Highway after receiving a call that said someone had been stabbed. 

While speaking with the victim and a witness, the suspect was identified. 

The victim, who had two stab wounds, was life-flighted to a hospital in KC. 

The suspect was taken into custody with help from the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Caldwell County deputies.

The suspect is in the Ray County Jail awaiting charges. 

