1 person injured in assault at McDonald's in Chillicothe

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
CHILLICOTHE, MO (KCTV) -

Police in Chillicothe are investigating after an employee assaulted a coworker at a McDonald's.

On Sunday around noon, officers went to a McDonald's after receiving a call that said someone had been assaulted with a weapon. 

The assault was between two employees. One person was injured. 

The suspect has been taken into custody. 

The McDonald's was closed while officers investigated.

No other information is available at this time. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. 

