Motorcyclist killed in crash at 169 Highway, Briarcliff - KCTV5

Motorcyclist killed in crash at 169 Highway, Briarcliff

Posted: Updated:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
By Nathan Vickers, Multimedia Journalist
Nathan Vickers/KCTV5 Nathan Vickers/KCTV5
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon on southbound 169 Highway at Briarcliff Parkway. 

SB 169 is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted to Briarcliff Parkway. 

A motorcyclist was killed in the wreck, which was reported at 3:37 p.m.

The crash happened as the motorcyclist was coming around the long curve on southbound 169 Highway.

Police have not said whether a car was involved, but no other vehicles were visible and no one else was being treated for their injuries. 

Police have not yet released the motorcyclist's name.

