Motorcyclist killed in crash at 169 Highway, Briarcliff

Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Sunday afternoon on southbound 169 Highway at Briarcliff Parkway.

SB 169 is closed at this time and traffic is being diverted to Briarcliff Parkway.

A motorcyclist was killed in the wreck, which was reported at 3:37 p.m.

The crash happened as the motorcyclist was coming around the long curve on southbound 169 Highway.

Police have not said whether a car was involved, but no other vehicles were visible and no one else was being treated for their injuries.

Police have not yet released the motorcyclist's name.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.