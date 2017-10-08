KC police investigating after person is cut with knife, left wit - KCTV5

KC police investigating after person is cut with knife, left with life-threatening injuries

Posted: Updated:
By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
File photo. (AP) File photo. (AP)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Officers are investigating after a person was cut with a knife early on Sunday. 

The incident happened at 12:31 a.m. in the 5000 block of E. 8th St. 

When officers arrived, they found the victim and took the suspect into custody right away. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. 

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.