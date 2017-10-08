KC police investigating after person is cut with knife, left with life-threatening injuries

A man was killed in a crash that happened off of Shawnee Mission Parkway overnight. Not even police knew about the crash until Saturday morning.More >
A man was killed in a crash that happened off of Shawnee Mission Parkway overnight. Not even police knew about the crash until Saturday morning.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
A Minnesota man who lived in a house with the decomposing bodies of his mother and twin brother for about a year said he could not bring himself to report their deaths to authorities.More >
The Olathe Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened on Saturday morning.More >
The Olathe Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened on Saturday morning.More >
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its latest episode with a powerful moment. Country singer Jason Aldean opened the second episode of SNL with a Tom Petty cover.More >
"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its latest episode with a powerful moment. Country singer Jason Aldean opened the second episode of SNL with a Tom Petty cover.More >
Smoking pot makes you a better parent. That is, according to a few moms and their blogs.More >
Smoking pot makes you a better parent. That is, according to a few moms and their blogs.More >
Police have taken one suspect into custody after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital.More >
Police have taken one suspect into custody after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital.More >
After five people were taken to the hospital complaining of upset stomachs, fire officials discovered the source of the smell: a pumpkin spice air freshener.More >
After five people were taken to the hospital complaining of upset stomachs, fire officials discovered the source of the smell: a pumpkin spice air freshener.More >
President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Bob Corker in a series of tweets Sunday. Corker fires back.More >
President Donald Trump attacked Sen. Bob Corker in a series of tweets Sunday. Corker fires back.More >
An accused serial killer who is a suspect in six murder cases faced new charges on Friday.More >
An accused serial killer who is a suspect in six murder cases faced new charges on Friday.More >