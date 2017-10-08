Police identify man killed in shooting at 76th, Monroe

Kansas City police have identified the man killed in an early morning shooting on Sunday.

Police say they received a report of shots fired at about 6 a.m. near 76th Avenue and Monroe Street.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police have identified that man as Marco Green, 30.

Green was transported to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

