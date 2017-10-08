Early morning shooting leaves man dead

Kansas City police are investigating an early morning shooting that has left one person dead.

Police say they received a report of shots fired near 76th Avenue and Monroe Street after 6 a.m. on Sunday.

When they arrived, they found a man lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

If you have any information about this incident, please call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.