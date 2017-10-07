Board of Directors elected for the Main Street Rail Transportati - KCTV5

Board of Directors elected for the Main Street Rail Transportation Development District

Posted: Updated:
By Michael Portman, Assignment Editor
File photo. (KCTV5) File photo. (KCTV5)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Voters went to the polls on Saturday to elect seven directors for the Main Street Rail Transportation Development District, which is notably known for including the streetcar. 

19 candidates were on the ballot. 

The seven candidates elected were David Johnson, Cindy Circo, Jeff Krum, Ruben Alonso III, Jan Marcason, Crissy Dastrup and Leonard Graham.

16,471 total votes were counted for the election. 

