Police take suspect into custody after shooting victim is dropped off at hospital

By Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Police have taken one suspect into custody after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

On Thursday night at about 9:08 p.m., officers went to a local hospital after being told that a shooting victim had been dropped off in the ER. 

The victim was in serious condition. 

Officers conducted a "car check" at 24th and Denver.

There, they took one suspect into custody. 

No other information is available at this time. 

