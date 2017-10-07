Police take suspect into custody after shooting victim is dropped off at hospital

Police have taken one suspect into custody after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

On Thursday night at about 9:08 p.m., officers went to a local hospital after being told that a shooting victim had been dropped off in the ER.

The victim was in serious condition.

Officers conducted a "car check" at 24th and Denver.

There, they took one suspect into custody.

No other information is available at this time.

