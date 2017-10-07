Olathe police investigating sexual assault

The Olathe Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened on Saturday morning.

The assault happened in the 1900 block of South Scarborough between 5 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The Olathe Police Department is asking for information about a full-size white van with some rust and no windows on the sides.

The van may have been driven by a Hispanic man.

The case is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

