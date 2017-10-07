3-year-old Lebo, KS boy has died after battling cancer

Family, friends, and the community of Lebo, Kansas, are mourning the passing of 3-year-old Christian Risner.

According to his family, Christian died early Saturday morning.

Christian was placed on Hospice Care in August once his family learned he had only three months to live. He was diagnosed with Rhabdoid kidney cancer.

The family said there were treatments to prolong his life, but they wanted him to experience being a kid, away from the hospital.

“We wanted him to be like this: with hair, no N.G. tube, living a normal 3-year-old’s life. Enjoying time with his family,” said Christian’s father, Josh Risner.

In September, the community of Lebo did something extra special for Christian.

“I wanted to make sure the family was able to celebrate something good, and make memories,” said Kelly Freund who organized Christmas for Christian. They celebrated Christmas in September for him because of his diagnosis.

Residents all across Lebo put up Christmas lights for the special event. They even held a community-wide dinner for Christian and his family, and raised over $10,000 to help with medical expenses.

Services for Christian have not been announced. His family is currently working out the details.

Copyright 2017 WIBW.