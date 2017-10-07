KBI investigates officer-involved shooting in Barber County

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened on Friday evening in Barber County.

Sheriff’s office asked for the KBI’s help at about 7:35 p.m. Friday after an officer-involved shooting in Sun City.

Preliminary information says that, at about 6:30 p.m., the sheriff’s office received a call that said a man was threatening people with a gun outside a bar on Main Street.

When deputies arrived, bystanders said the man had left the area.

Deputies then searched for the man until they found him in a shed 15 feet away from a house in the 200 block of W. Main St.

When he left the shed, he did not comply with all verbal commands given by the three deputies there. One deputy then fired a less-lethal beanbag round and hit the man.

Law enforcement officers and EMS provided medical treatment but, despite those efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased man has been identified as 42-year-old Steven P. Myers from Sun City.

No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.

The KBI will complete an independent investigation. Once completed, the findings will be turned over to the Barber County Attorney for review.

Copyright 2017 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.