1 killed in single-vehicle crash on Shawnee Mission Parkway

Tire tracks can be seen in the grass. (Kim Olivier/KCTV)

The scene of the crash. (Kim Olivier/KCTV)

A man was killed in a crash that happened off of Shawnee Mission Parkway.

On Saturday, police went to the scene of the crash at about 11:20 a.m.

The crash was on the southern side of Shawnee Mission Parkway near Pioneer Crossing Park, which is just east of Goddard Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an overturned vehicle in the creek under the bridge that leads to the park.

Police found the male driver's body inside the car when they arrived at the scene. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other vehicles or people were involved.

There were no witnesses to the accident. Police say it appears that it happened overnight.

People visiting the park on Saturday saw the car and called the police.

The authorities are still investigating what caused the crash. They are also trying to identify the driver.

